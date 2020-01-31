Neousys’ Nuvo-7166GC Series rugged GPU Computing Edge AI platform

Backplane Systems Technology presents Neousys’ Nuvo-7166GC Series ruggedised GPU computing platform supporting NVIDIA Tesla T4 and Intel 9th/8th-Gen Core processor with dual PCIe.

Nuvo-7166GC is a ruggedised AI inference platform that features two PCIe slots supporting an NVIDIA Tesla T4 inference accelerator to provide 8.1 TFLOPS in FP32 and 130 TOPs in INT8 for real-time inference based on a trained neural network model. Powered by an Intel 9th/8th-Gen Core 6/8-core CPU and 64GB DDR4-2666, it offers optimal balance between CPU, GPU and memory performance.

The Nuvo-7166GC utilises Neousys' patented cassette module that has an air tunnel design to guide intake air to flow through the passive heat sink of NVIDIA Tesla T4. The cassette module is equipped with a second fan to deliver air flow for a second performance PCIe card installation. This cooling design guarantees operating temperatures of up to 60°C with sustained 100% CPU and GPU loading.

The system incorporates cutting-edge I/O technologies to boost overall system flexibility, functionality and performance. It features an M.2 NVMe interface that supports ultra-fast disk access and USB 3.1 Gen2/ GbE/ PoE ports for data input. Also, the cassette module offers an additional Gen3, x8 link PCIe slot for installing a high performance PCIe card or a variety of sensor/ image acquisition cards.

Combining stunning inference performance, powerful CPU and expansion capability, Nuvo-7166GC is a perfect ruggedised platform for versatile edge AI applications.

Key features include NVIDIA Tesla T4 GPU supported; one additional PCIe x16 slot for add-on card; dedicated heat dissipation for -25°C to 60°C wide-temperature operation; Intel 9th/ 8th-Gen Core 35W/ 65W LGA1151 CPU; 6x GigE ports, 802.3at PoE+ option available (ports 3~6); M.2 2280 M Key NVMe (Gen3 x4) socket for fast storage access; 4x USB 3.1 Gen2 ports and 4x USB 3.1 Gen1 ports; two 2.5" SATA HDD/SSD with RAID 0/1 support accommodated; and MezIO interface for easy function expansion.