Backplane Systems Technology presents Neousys’ Nuvo-7160GC Series ruggedized GPU-aided edge computing AI platform supporting 120W NVIDIA GPU and Intel 9th/8th-Gen Core processor.

The Nuvo-7160GC is designed for modern machine learning applications such as autonomous driving, facial recognition and machine vision. Supporting up to 120W GPU, the edge computing AI platform delivers 4~6 TFLOPS computing power for inference, as well as Intel 9th/ 8th-Gen Coffee Lake Core 8/ 6-core CPU, offering up to 50% CPU performance enhancement over previous generations.

Thanks to Neousys' patented cassette design and ingenious ventilation mechanism, the Nuvo-7160GC can effectively dissipate the heat generated by the GPU. By introducing the guided airflow from intake to exhaust with powerful fans featuring smart fan control, it allows the 120W GPU to operate at 60°C ambient temperature under 100% GPU loading.

The Nuvo-7160GC incorporates rich I/O functions such as USB 3.1 Gen2/ Gen1, GbE, COM and MezIO interface in its restricted footprint. It also leverages cutting-edge M.2 NVMe SSD technology for over 2000MB/s disk read/ write speed or Intel Optane memory for the ultimate system acceleration. Nuvo-7160GC is the ideal solution for emerging edge computing by combining exceptional CPU and GPU performances.

Key features of Neousys’ Nuvo-7160GC Series ruggedized GPU edge computing AI platform: