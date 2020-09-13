Neousys’ Nuvo-5608VR mobile surveillance system with 8x PoE+

I would like to enquire about Backplane Systems Technology

Backplane Systems Technology presents Neousys’ Nuvo-5608VR, a new range of fanless mobile surveillance systems designed for real-time video analysis and streaming applications. Neousys’ Nuvo-5608VR incorporates 6th-Gen Core i7 CPU and IP camera connectivity with a massive storage capacity for emerging intelligent surveillance and security applications.

With 8 Gigabit PoE+ ports, the Nuvo-5608VR provides sufficient bandwidth to collect high-definition video streams from IP cameras, while its 6th-Gen Core i7 CPU is capable of performing real-time video analytics and can accommodate two 3.5" hard drives with RAID 0/1 configuration to support more than 24 TB storage capacity for recording 8-CH, 1080p @H.264 video for over 3 months.

Neousys' patented damping-bracket is designed with the Nuvo-5608VR to protect the system against vibration in harsh mobile environmental conditions.

Being a rugged mobile surveillance platform, Nuvo-5608VR is equipped with dedicated HDD heat-spreaders to maintain adequate HDD operating temperature, along with extra features such as DIO, CAN Bus, and ignition control, making it the perfect fit for both stationary and mobile surveillance applications.

Key features of the Nuvo-5608VR include Intel 6th-Gen Core i7/ i5/ i3 LGA1151 socket-type CPU; 8x 802.3at PoE+ ports and 2x GbE ports; 2x 3.5" HDD accommodation, support for RAID 0/1 with over 24 TB capacity; dedicated HDD heat-spreader for optimised thermal performance; 4x full-size Mini-PCIe sockets with SIM support; 4-CH isolated DI and 4-CH isolated DO; 1x CAN 2.0 port; 8~35V wide-range DC input with built-in ignition power control; and patented damping brackets to withstand 1 Grms vibration.