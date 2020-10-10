Neousys’ NRU-120S NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier powered edge AI solution

Backplane Systems Technology presents Neousys’ NRU-120S, an extremely power-efficient fanless Edge AI inference platform featuring NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier SOM bundled with JetPack 4.4.

The Neousys NRU-120S offers a unique solution for emerging Edge AI applications by providing a rugged, fanless platform consuming only 30W while delivering equivalent GPU performances to a mainstream 120W GPU.

The NRU-120S offers plenty of I/O connections including four Gigabit 802.3at PoE+ ports that can supply 25.5W power to PD devices. For data storage, in addition to 32GB eMMC on the Xavier module, the Edge AI solution is equipped with an M.2 2280 NVMe socket for fast SSD read/write and two hot-swappable 2.5" HDD trays for easy replacement and data access. There is also one mini-PCIe socket for Wi-Fi or 4G module, as well as 1x GPS PPS input for cross-platform synchronisation, and 3-CH isolated DI and 4-CH isolated DO for communication with external devices.

The one-stop intelligent video analytics solution incorporates seamless IP camera connectivity, H.264/H.265 video stream transcoding, significant TFLOPS for inference, and visualisation of real-time insight. It is a scalable solution for AI applications in Smart City and Smart Retail segments.

With the support of industrial GigE cameras, the NRU-120S can also adopt deep-learning vision solutions in inspection, smart agriculture and automated warehouse. The platform features 8V to 35V wide-range DC input with built-in ignition power control.

Thanks to its rugged and low power design, the NRU-120S enables Edge AI in harsh environments, from dusty factories to the roadside with huge day and night temperature differences.