Neousys' new Nuvo-7100VTC Series rugged in-vehicle controller

Backplane Systems Technology presents the new Nuvo-7100VTC, the latest rugged in-vehicle controller from Neousys Technology featuring purpose-built hardware and seamless connectivity. The Nuvo-7100VTC’s 6-core architecture and 64GB DDR4 memory deliver a significant performance increase over previous generations for versatile in-vehicle applications.

Nuvo-7100VTC provides flexibility to support a range of peripherals and connections. It offers four or eight 802.3at PoE+ ports to supply 25W power to connected devices such as IP cameras with M12 (X-coded connectors) and connector screw-lock mechanisms on computer I/Os such as Gigabit Ethernet, USB3.0 and USB3.1 to guarantee extreme rugged connectivity in shock/vibration environments.

The Nuvo-7100VTC also supports wireless connectivity, which is essential for modern day in-vehicle applications. You can simultaneously utilise two M.2 and three Mini-PCIe sockets with corresponding wireless modules for 3G/4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, and CAN module for communication.

Additionally, the in-vehicle controller features isolated CAN Bus for in-vehicle communication, isolated DIO for sensor/actuator control, and 8~35V wide-range DC input with ignition power control, and is also E-Mark and EN 50155 certified.

The Nuvo-7100VTC in-vehicle controller assures reliability for various in-vehicle application needs.

Key features of the Nuvo-7100VTC also include Intel 9th/ 8th-Gen Core i7/i5/i3 LGA1151 socket-type CPU; 4x or 8x 802.3at Gigabit PoE+ ports via M12 or RJ45 connectors; on-board isolated CAN Bus for in-vehicle communication; 4-CH isolated DI and 4-CH isolated DO; 2x SATA ports with one hot-swappable HDD tray, supporting RAID 0/1; 2x M.2 B key and 3x full-size mini-PCIe sockets; and 8~35V wide-range DC input with built-in ignition power control.