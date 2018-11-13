Neousys' new Nuvo-5608VR Series for mobile surveillance

I would like to enquire about Backplane Systems Technology

The Nuvo-5608VR is designed for real-time video analysis and streaming

Backplane Systems Technology introduces Neousys Technology's new Nuvo-5608VR Series Intel 6th-Gen Core i7/i5 fanless mobile surveillance system. Designed for real-time video analysis and streaming, the Nuvo-5608VR incorporates 6th-Gen Core i CPU, IP camera connectivity and massive storage capacity for emerging intelligent surveillance/ security applications.

Featuring eight Gigabit PoE+ ports, the Nuvo-5608VR provides sufficient bandwidth to collect high-definition video streams from IP cameras, while its 6th-Gen Core i7 CPU is capable of performing real-time video analytics. It accommodates two 3.5" hard drives with RAID 0/1 configuration to support more than 24 TB of storage capacity for recording 8-CH, 1080p @H.264 video for over 3 months.

Neousys' patented damping bracket is shipped with the Nuvo-5608VR to protect the system against vibration in harsh mobile environmental conditions.

Being a rugged mobile surveillance platform, the Nuvo-5608VR is equipped with dedicated HDD heat-spreaders to maintain adequate HDD operating temperature. Extra features such as DIO, CAN bus and ignition control make the Nuvo-5608VR a perfect fit for both stationary and mobile surveillance applications.

Key features also include 4x full-size mini-PCIe sockets with SIM support; 4-CH isolated DI and 4-CH isolated DO; 1x CAN 2.0 port; 8~35V wide-range DC input with built-in ignition power control; and patented damping brackets to withstand 1 Grms vibration.

