Neousys’ in-vehicle computer with supercapacitor-based power backup

Backplane Systems Technology presents Neousys’ Nuvo-7250VTC Intel 9th/ 8th-Gen Core in-vehicle controllers featuring 4x or 8x PoE+ ports and supercapacitor-based power backup module.

A rugged in-vehicle controller that utilises Neousys' innovative supercapacitor-based power backup solution, the Nuvo-7250VTC is powered by Intel 9th/ 8th-Gen Core processors with up to 8/6-core and 64GB DDR4 memory, delivering over 50% performance increase over previous generations for versatile in-vehicle applications.

The new in-vehicle computer is equipped with supercapacitor technology to provide 2500 watt-second stored energy to sustain the system to safely shutdown during unforeseen power outages. The Nuvo-7250VTC offers a variety of peripherals and connections. It has four or eight 802.3at PoE+ ports to supply 25W power to connected devices such as IP cameras with M12 (x-coded connectors) and connector screw-lock mechanisms on I/Os like Gigabit Ethernet, USB3.0 and USB3.1 to guarantee extreme rugged connectivity in shock and vibration environments. Internal expansion wise, it features two M.2 and three mini-PCIe sockets with corresponding wireless modules for 3G/4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, and CAN module for wireless communication.

Additionally, there is a 4G cellular module option that is certified to work with Australian telecommunications, which can save implementation time and cost. The Nuvo-7250VTC also features isolated CAN bus for in-vehicle communication, isolated DIO for sensor/actuator control, and 8~35V wide-range DC input with ignition power control and complies with EN50155 railway certification. Coupled with supercapacitor power backup technology, the Nuvo-7250VTC offers data protection and is the perfect solution for various in-vehicle applications.