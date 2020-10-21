Backplane Systems Technology presents Neousys’ IGT-34C industrial-grade ARM-based IoT gateways featuring built-in 4-20mA analogue input channels.

Equipped with AM3352 from Texas Instrument's Sitara AM335x family, the IGT-34C is an ARM-based box PC aimed at the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) gateway and Industry 4.0 applications. As required by any industrial application, the IGT-34C is shipped as a ready system pre-installed with Debian and in compliance with common industrial certifications such as CE/FCC, shock, and vibration.

The IGT-34C has a power input range of 12 to 25 VDC and a wide operating temperature from -25°C to 70°C to ensure continued performance in harsh industrial conditions.

The Industrial IoT gateway has rich I/Os for users to connect to a variety of industrial sensors and devices. It provides one USB 2.0 port, dual 10/100M LAN ports, and two COM ports (one RS-485, one configurable RS-232/422/485). The IGT-34C also integrates analogue and digital ports such as four 4-20mA current inputs. There are two built-in isolated digital inputs for button/switch and six digital outputs for actuators or modules control. Users can easily build their private serial automation or IIoT system.

Communication wise, the IGT-34C has a mini PCIe slot and a USIM holder allowing it to transmit acquired data and system status via 3G, 4G, or WiFi (mini PCIe WiFi module). There is an opening on top of the IGT-34C for users to mount the SMA connector of the wireless module.

In terms of storage, the IGT-34C has dual microSDHC slots, one internal and one external. This design allows users to separate systems with user data, helping expedite OS deployment for mass production.

Inherited from IGT-20, the IGT-34C provides six LED indicators and two function buttons that can be programmed by users. The function buttons can act as controls for the IGT-34C, excluding the need for external input devices such as a keyboard or mouse.