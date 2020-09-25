Backplane Systems Technology presents Neousys’ IGT-31D TI Sitara AM3352 ARM-based industrial IoT gateway with dual LAN and pre-installed Debian operating system.

The IGT-31D is equipped with an AM3352 from Texas Instrument's Sitara AM335x family, which is an ARM-based box PC designed for industrial IoT gateway and Industry 4.0 applications. As required by any industrial applications, the IGT-31D is shipped as a ready system pre-installed with Debian operating system and in compliance with common industrial certifications such as CE/FCC, shock, and vibration.

This IoT gateway supports PoE Powered Device (PD) mode meaning it can be powered by a LAN cable from a PoE Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE), and simultaneously transfer data via this cable as well.

Key features of Neousys’ IGT-31D industrial-grade ARM-based IoT gateways include power input range of 10 to 25 VDC; wide operating temperature from -25°C to 70°C to function under harsh industrial conditions; I/Os that apply to a range of industrial-grade sensors – one USB2.0 port, two 10/100M LAN ports, one configurable COM port (RS-232/422/485), and an optional CAN bus port; 8 built-in isolated digital input channels accepting discrete signals from various sensors or buttons/ switches; and 2 built-in isolated digital output channels to control actuators and indicators.

Communication wise, the IGT-31D has a mini PCIe slot and a USIM holder allowing it to transmit acquired data and system status via 3G, 4G, or WiFi (mini PCIe WiFi module). There is an opening on top of the IGT-31D for users to mount the SMA connector of the wireless module. In terms of storage, the IGT-31D has dual microSDHC slots, one internal and one external. This design allows users to separate system/ user data and can expedite in OS deployment for mass production.

Inherited from IGT-20, the IGT-31D provides six LED indicators and two function buttons that can be programmed by users. The function buttons can act as controls for the IGT-31D and exclude the need for external input devices such as a keyboard/ mouse. The IGT-31D is also AWS Device Qualification Program (DQP) certified.