Neousys’ IGT-30 Series ARM-based industrial IoT gateway

Backplane Systems Technology presents Neousys’ IGT-30 Series, TI Sitara AM3352 ARM-based industrial IoT gateway with dual LAN and preinstalled Debian.

Neousys’ IGT-30 Series, equipped with the AM3352 from Texas Instruments’ Sitara AM335x family, is an ARM-based box PC designed for Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Gateways and Industry 4.0 applications. The IGT-30 Series is supplied as a ready system preinstalled with Debian and in compliance with common industrial certifications such as CE/FCC, shock and vibration. It is also AWS Device Qualification Program (DQP) certified.

Key features of Neousys’ IGT-30 Series ARM-based industrial IoT gateways include power input range of 10 to 25 VDC and wide operating temperature from -25°C to 70°C allowing functioning under harsh industrial conditions; support for PoE Powered Device (PD) mode – can be powered by a LAN cable from a PoE Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE), and transfer data via this cable at the same time; and I/Os applicable to a range of industrial grade sensors.

Neousys’ IGT-30 Series features one USB2.0 port, two 10/100M LAN ports, one configurable COM port (RS-232/422/485) and an optional CAN bus port in addition to 8 built-in isolated digital input channels that accept discrete signals from various sensors or buttons/ switches. There are also two built-in isolated digital output channels to control actuators and indicators.

Communication wise, the IGT-30 Series has a mini PCIe slot and a USIM holder allowing it to transmit the acquired data and system status via 3G, 4G or Wi-Fi (mini PCIe Wi-Fi module). There is an opening on top of the IGT-30 Series for users to mount the SMA connector of the wireless module.

In terms of storage, the IGT-30 Series has dual microSDHC slots – one internal and one external. This design allows users to separate the system and user data, which can expedite OS deployment for mass production. The IGT-30 Series provides six LED indicators and two function buttons that can be programmed by users. The function buttons can act as controls for the IGT-30 Series and eliminate the need for external input devices such as a keyboard or mouse.