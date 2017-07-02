Neousys EDX-104 Series of 5 port PoE unmanaged Ethernet switches

Backplane Systems Technology has launched a new range of unmanaged Ethernet switches featuring five 10/100/1000 Mbps Gigabit Ethernet ports. Neousys Technology's EDX-104 Series of 5-port IEEE 802.3at PoE+ unmanaged Ethernet switches offers PoE+ PD and DC dual power input.

One of the first in the world to incorporate PoE (Power over Ethernet) into the design of the unit, the EDX-104 range of unmanaged Ethernet switches combines IEEE 802.3at PSE/PD and a fanless design for complete IP protection. The EDX-104 offers five Gigabit Ethernet ports that are compliant with 802.3, 802.3u and 802.3ab standards. Four of these ports support 802.3at PoE+ PSE and can deliver up to 25.5W to PoE PD on each port.

Key features of Neousys EDX-104 Series PoE unmanaged Ethernet switches include DC dual power input, being powered by a conventional 24/48 VDC power adapter or by an Ethernet cable via the PoE PD+ ports; EMS level 3 protection making it a very rugged and durable platform for industrial environments; wide operating temperature range from -25°C to +70°C; support for IEEE 802.3at PoE+ PSE and up to 25.5W power output on Ports 2-5, for a total 80W power budget; and IP50 (EDX-104J) housing.

The EDX-104 series is perfect for networks where environmental variables may be an issue.

For further information, please contact Backplane Systems Technology on (02) 9457 6400 or www.backplane.com.au.