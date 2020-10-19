MPL's TRICOR12 military-grade rugged embedded computers

I would like to enquire about Backplane Systems Technology

Backplane Systems Technology presents MPL's TRICOR12 rugged embedded 12.1-inch panel computers featuring a lightweight, fanless design.

The TRICOR12 combines a built-in 12.1” screen with excellent optical specifications and a core functional module based on MPL's single board computers. The system is constructed from military-grade, high strength, and lightweight HE30 grade aluminium alloy housing.

Its modular architecture allows the system to be easily configured with many options. The fanless design helps in noiseless operation, increases reliability, and gives the system a longer MTBF.

Operational accessories such as MIL or M12 connectors are available on the sides for easy access. The unit has console mountable provisions and is suited for any application that needs a rugged and reliable solution.

The TRICOR12 meets the MIL-STD-810F and MIL-STD-461E standards, and is suitable for all applications.

Key features of the TRICOR12 rugged embedded computers also include up to Intel i7 9th Gen. Hexa Core CPU & Xeon; up to 64GB memory (depending on CPU); space for rugged 2.5" SSD; and up to 3x Gigabit Ethernet.