MPL's rugged fanless Xeon server solution with up to 16 cores

Backplane Systems Technology introduces MPL's rugged fanless Xeon server solution featuring up to 16 cores.

Designed for use in rugged applications, the powerful Xeon server is available with a fanless enclosure or open frame, and substantially more processing power, memory capacity and flexibility (M-COTS) than any previous fanless solution. The MXCS (MPL Xeon Class Server) follows the same design philosophy MPL has held for rugged fanless products for the past 32 years, and is designed to meet most standards (such as CE, UL, MIL-STD-810G, MIL-STD-461F, MIL-STD-704F, MIL-STD-1275D, EN50155, or IEC 60945).

Key features of the Xeon server solution include ability to be passively conductively cooled, operating even in extended temperature ranges; adjustable conductive cooling to suit individual applications and locations; failure protected ventilation array provided on request; modular design offering flexibility for use in any rugged application; and option to use with an enclosure for wall or desktop mounting as a 19" rack, with 1.5 HE or 2 HE depending on the internal expansions and selected cooling mechanism.

The Xeon server is SWaP-C oriented, requiring less than 60W in full operation, and comes with several internal buses for expansion (M-COTS).

The MXCS is the perfect solution for an unlimited range of applications such as C4ISR, EW, image processing, surveillance, virtual machines, data centre processing, or any application that requires more processing power in a small space with high reliability and without needing a fan.

The Xeon server also features 4x mSATA or M.2 for mass storage; 4x mPCIe slots with retention capabilities; 4x PCIe x1 or 1x PCIe x8 and 1x PCIe x1; expansion capabilities for GPGPU on MXM, PCIe; up to 128GB registered ECC DDR4 Memory; BMC for remote management (IPMI); redundant boot flash; and optional TPM module, with Intel Chip or FPGA.

