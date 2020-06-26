MPL's PIP40 Series high performance rugged embedded computers

Backplane Systems Technology presents MPL's PIP40 Series extremely rugged computers featuring Intel 9th Generation processor.

The PIP40 Series is a high performance, low power and highly integrated rugged embedded computer, based on the latest Intel technology. The solution is available in a compact aluminium housing with DIN-Rail or flange to fit a rugged MIL-IP67 enclosure, a 19” rack system or an open frame solution with a cooling plate.

The unique chassis solutions allow the PIP40 to operate in moderate to harsh environments. The design integrates standard I/O connectors for easy connection or lockable headers, depending on the housing choice or need. The PIP40 Series can be used for most high quality x86 applications where a complete but still expandable solution is needed.

The PIP40 Series housings offer sufficient space for 2.5” SSD or other expansions such as UPS or RAID, as well as two mPCIe and three m.2 slots to allow expansion. The internal expansion BUS allows the integration of PCIe/104 or PCIe cards. The PIP40 Series meets the CE and FCC standards, allowing EN50155, IEC60945 or MIL-STD-810 certification.

Key features of the PIP40 Series rugged embedded computers include up to 64GB DDR4 memory (depending on the selected CPU); fanless operation, also from -40°C to +65°C; long term availability; extreme flexibility; and AMT/vPro support.