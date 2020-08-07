MPL's PIP39 rugged embedded computers with fanless operation

Backplane Systems Technology presents MPL's PIP39 rugged embedded computers featuring Intel Quad Core i7 processor with fanless operation.

The PIP39 is a high performance, low power and highly integrated rugged embedded computer with a specially designed aluminium or MIL IP67 housing that allows the unit to operate in a moderate to harsh environment without fans or ventilation holes.

The design integrates standard connectors for easy connection or lockable headers, depending on the housing choice. Therefore, the PIP39 board can be used for any x86 application where a complete solution is needed.

The PIP housings offer space for up to two 2.5 inches HDD/SSD. Key features also include DDR3 ECC RAM up to 16GB, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, and PCIe x16 expansion slots. With the integrated PCI/104-Express interface and the two PCI-Express mini card slots, there are flexible expansion possibilities available. The entire system’s EMC is within the CE and FCC limits.

The PIP39 rugged embedded computer has been designed to withstand harsh environments and extreme temperature conditions. The special rugged design, combined with the best industrial-grade components, offer high reliability and long-term performance.

The PIP39 is the perfect embedded computer solution for industrial environments, railway applications (EN 50155), MIL/COTS applications (MIL-STD-810F), or whenever a rugged long-term availability computer is needed.