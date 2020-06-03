MPL’s new managed 10-port Gigabit switches

Backplane Systems Technology presents MPL’s µMAGBES managed 10-port Gigabit switch featuring a built-in 19" 1U rack, and EN 50155 rail certification.

The universal managed 10-port Gigabit switch family (µMAGBES) is widely used in harsh environments such as railways, defence or maritime applications. The new 19" 10-port M12 solution features a compact and rugged construction.

This new solution is designed for long-term availability, extended temperature capability, flexibility, and low power requirements.

The µMAGBES can be operated in a master-slave configuration, creating a flexible system with a cascaded switch, and making it easy to increase the number of ports. The 1U 19" solution is available with 10 manageable ports. In the event more ports are required, a 2U housing will be provided. Internally, all LAN lines are equipped with lockable headers and are straight connected to the X-coded M12 connector.

The standard input power of the µMAGBES is 5-36VDC – the 10-port switch uses less than 6W at full speed. The fanless switch solution is operational in an environment of -20°C up to +60°C, and optionally even at -40°C to +85°C.

MPL’s µMAGBES managed 10-port Gigabit switch is configurable via web interface (including SSL), Telnet, SNMP (including SNMPv3) or RS232/USB (CLI). Key features also include port-based and IEEE 802.1Q VLAN; IEEE 802.1D rapid spanning tree protocol; IEEE 802.1X MAC address checking; port monitoring; switch statistics; firmware update via HTTP or TFTP; downloadable and up-loadable configuration files in XML format; and GMPv3 support.