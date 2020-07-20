Search
MPL’s µGUARD firewall, router or access point for rugged environments

By Backplane Systems Technology 20 July 2020
article image MPL’s µGUARD multipurpose firewall, router or access point

Backplane Systems Technology introduces MPL’s µGUARD multipurpose firewall, router or access point for rugged environments.

The rugged µGUARD comes with the assurance of long-term availability, with the design optimised for ultra-low power consumption, small size (SwaP-C), high flexibility and extended temperature operation (-40°C up to +85°C).

The µGUARD can be expanded with up to 10 additional manageable LAN ports. It is available as OpenFrame on a cooling plate to be mounted in existing housings or cabinets, and in a standard industrial housing for wall or DIN-rail mounting.

A TX2FX module can be integrated if the application requires fibre. Alternatively, MPL offers a firewall solution with RJ45, M12, or MIL-38999 connectors. The standard operating temperature range is -20°C to +60°C with an optional extended temperature range of -40°C up to +85°C.

The μGUARD comes preinstalled with an adapted version of OpenWRT. This Linux based embedded distribution provides all functionality required for operation as IPV4 and/or IPV6 firewall and router.

Key features also include wide input voltage range of 8–36VDC; 1 Gbit Ethernet ports (10/100/1000 Mbit support); 2 x mPCIe slot for WLAN, GPRS, LTE, mSATA SSD; 1 x M.2 slot with dual SIM support for LTE; and security proven OpenWRT operating system.

