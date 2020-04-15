M700DQ8 rugged Android tablet with Qualcomm Snapdragon processor

Backplane Systems Technology introduces Winmate’s M700DQ8, a 7” rugged ARM-based tablet featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

The Android-based tablet comes with the high performance processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Octa-core up to 2.2 GHz along with a set of features that make it ideal for mobile computing applications where a small, durable, environmentally rugged tablet is required, such as field services, transportation, logistics, factory automation, smart retail, and more.

The M700DQ8 features a longer battery life and higher computing and graphics performance. With the growing trend of Android-based industrial computing, the OS support for Android 9.0 provides the greatest benefit for those that base their asset management on the Android operating system, allowing them to integrate the rugged tablet more easily.

Tailored to deliver the ultimate mobility, the M700DQ8 has a compact, lightweight design weighing just 550g with a user-friendly PCAP multi-touch screen. When it comes to the deployment in highly humid, outdoor, or harsh environments, the 7” rugged tablet adopts optical bonding technology for enhanced ruggedness and visual performance to the display.

The M700DQ8 is designed to withstand industrial use while providing high tech solutions that increase productivity, improve safety, and reduce operational costs.

Key features of the M700DQ8 rugged tablets include USB Type-C port; onboard 3GB RAM system memory and 32GB eMMC storage; 8M/13M dual cameras and NFC reader built in for extraordinary data collection capability; support for Bluetooth and GPS to enable mobile workers to instantly access the central information server from anywhere; IP65 waterproof and dustproof rating; MIL-STD-810G certification; and Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE capabilities.