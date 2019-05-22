iBASE'S UPC-7210 industrial panel PCs for retail and catering applications

I would like to enquire about Backplane Systems Technology

Backplane Systems Technology introduces a sleek new industrial panel PC from iBASE designed specifically to meet the unique requirements of smart retail and catering applications.

iBASE’s UPC-7210 is a 21.5-inch fanless panel PC combining a full range of I/O, a visually appealing design, 7th Gen Intel Core processor and sealed housing with an IP65-rated front panel.

Key features of the new UPC-7210 industrial panel PCs include a full flat bezel design; a 1920 x 1080 IPS LCD with projected-capacitive touch screen allowing multi-touch and gesture-touch functions; 4x USB 3.0, 1x USB 2.0, 2x Gigabit Ethernet, extra HDMI and DP graphics, 24VDC input, and up to 32GB of DDR4 support; and 64GB SSD storage, mPCIe for mSATA, 12VDC input, optional wireless solution, and OS support for Windows 10 and Linux Kernel 4+.

The VESA mounting (100 x 100) allows the UPC-7210 to be flexibly wall mounted, desk mounted, or placed on a swivel arm.

Recommended for customer-facing applications, this visually-appealing panel PC helps enhance customer experiences in retail and catering environments such as convenience, department and speciality stores, airports and cinemas among others. These high-performance and low-power systems are designed for long-term use and can safely be operated in ambient temperatures of up to 50°C.