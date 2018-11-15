iBASE's new SI-614 7th Gen Intel Core digital signage players

I would like to enquire about Backplane Systems Technology

Backplane Systems Technology introduces iBASE's new SI-614 7th Gen Intel Core desktop processor-based digital signage player featuring Nvidia MXM or AMD Radeon graphics and four video outputs.

The SI-614 digital signage player is based on 7th Gen Intel Core desktop processors and supports NVIDIA MXM GeForce GTX 10 Series graphics cards that deliver amazing speed, power efficiency, and three times the performance of previous-generation graphics cards.

Designed for digital signage applications within the hospitality, retail, and education sectors, the SI-614 digital signage player empowers establishments to connect and communicate with their guests, customers, and audience, to reliably deliver high-quality live video and digital signage content. The standard SI-614 signage player is powered by a 7th Gen Intel Core i5-7500 processor, with an NVIDIA MXM NV1050 graphics card integrated with 4GB GDDR5 128-bit memory, 16GB DDR4 memory, and a 128GB 2.5-inch SSD storage device.

Key features of IBASE’s SI-614 digital signage players include option to choose the type of NVIDIA GeForce GTX 10 Series graphics card to enable flexible deployment based on specific user requirements, including the GTX 1080 8GD5x, GRX 1070 8GD5, GTX 1060 6GD5, GTX 1050TI-LN 4GD5, GTX 1050-LN 4GD5, and GT1030 2GD5; four DisplayPort video output connectors to support four independent displays — four displays each supporting 4K@60Hz, or just one display with 8K@60 resolution; and display option for four displays with 2x2 VW setting or just one single display with 8K super-high-definition image/video (based on GTX 1080 8GD5x).

Measuring 256mm (W) x 160mm (D) x 69mm (H), the compact and rugged SI-614 can be installed with the standard system bracket. The model SI-614M comes with a system motherboard and 270W power adaptor, but without processor or graphics card.

