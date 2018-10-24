Search
Home > IBASE's new MI995 Mini-ITX motherboards with 8th Gen Intel Core/Xeon E processors
IBASE's new MI995 Mini-ITX motherboards with 8th Gen Intel Core/Xeon E processors

By Backplane Systems Technology 24 October 2018
Supplier News
article image IBASE's new MI995 Mini-ITX motherboard
logo
Backplane Systems Technology introduces IBASE's new MI995 8th Gen Intel Xeon E/ Core i7/i5/i3 Mini-ITX motherboard with Intel CM246 PCH.

The MI995 is a low-power Mini-ITX based on the latest 8th Gen Intel Core/Xeon E family processors and Intel CM246/QM370 mobile chipset. It delivers stunning graphics and media performance and supports up to three independent displays in eDP, HDMI 2.0a, DVI-D and DisplayPort outputs, which makes it ideal for gaming/entertainment, digital signage, and POS applications.

Key features of the IBASE's new MI995 Mini-ITX motherboards include two DDR4-2666 SO-DIMM sockets accepting up to 32GB memory with ECC; enhanced performance of CPU and graphics; optimised I/O with onboard 6x USB 3.1, 4x USB 2.0, 4x COM, and up to 4x SATA III to power real-time IoT and data-intensive applications; and choice of 3 variants, supporting Intel CM246/Xeon E-2176M, Intel QM370/Core i7-8850H, or Intel QM370/Core i5-8400H, all with dual Intel Gigabit Ethernet.

Additionally, it provides 1x PCIe (x16), 1x Mini PCIe, and 2x M.2 slots for NVMe drives and wireless devices, such as those using Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Advanced features include iAMT (11.6) for remote system management, TPM (2.0) for systems integrity, and iSMART technology enabling energy-efficient systems.

For further information, please visit the Backplane Systems Technology website www.backplane.com.au or call (02) 9457 6400.

