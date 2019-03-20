iBASE's new IBQ800 low-power CPU modules for industrial environments

Backplane Systems Technology announces the release of iBASE's new IBQ800 low-power CPU module, designed for industrial environments, transportation, automation, and power utilities.

A highly integrated low-power CPU module, the IBQ800 is powered by an Intel Atom x7-E3950 @2.0GHz or x5-E3930 @1.8GHz processor. The CPU module is also designed to operate at extended temperatures ranging from -40°C to +85°C, making it suitable for use not only in rugged industrial environments, but also in diverse areas such as automation, ATM, transportation, power utility, and digital signage.

Built within the Qseven compact module's footprint and featuring trim 70 mm x 70 mm dimensions, the IBQ800 offers impressive performance and supports the necessary components and bus interfaces required for industrial, mobile, and embedded applications. It can be equipped with 8GB or 4GB of LPDDR4 memory and up to 32GB eMMC 5.0 SSD onboard storage.

Key features of the IBQ800 also include an Intel SoC integrated Gen9-LP graphics controller and LVDS or eDP display interface; and ruggedised MXM connector interfacing with the carrier board and routing all I/O signals including 1x Gigabit LAN, 3x USB 3.0, 4x USB 2.0, HD audio, 1x COM, and 2x SATA III.

The IBQ800 Qseven CPU module and the IP416 Qseven carrier board are both currently available.