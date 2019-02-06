iBASE's new FWA9500 high performance 2U network appliances

I would like to enquire about Backplane Systems Technology

Backplane Systems Technology has introduced a new high performance 2U network appliance featuring dual Intel Xeon scalable processors. iBASE's new FWA9500 2U network appliance is recommended for data management, network management, and network security applications.

The highly flexible FWA9500 network computing appliance is designed to be an ideal workhorse for enterprise workloads, capable of managing vast quantities of data to enable robust levels of performance and reliability in industry-grade network security, firewall, VPN, UTM, WAN, and network management applications.

Key features of iBASE's new FWA9500 2U network appliance include support for Intel Skylake-SP Xeon processors to meet today’s ever-changing network environments; 2U rackmount system incorporating dual LGA3647 CPU sockets; Intel C624 chipset, supporting up to 512GB RDIMM memory in 16x DDR4-2666 sockets; and 2x Intel I210-AT Gigabit Ethernet controllers on-board and configurable NIC module slots. The FWA9500 can be equipped with 8x IBN (iBASE’s proprietary network interface) cards to accommodate a maximum of 66 GbE ports.

The modular design of the network appliance allows high expandability and scalability, enabling rapid customisation and easy configuration by interchanging and combining modules in order to meet the customer's optimal requirements, altogether reducing the total cost of ownership.

The inner storage expansion with 2x 3.5” or 4x 2.5” swappable drive bays and an 800W redundant power supply ensures high availability and serviceability. It comes with I/O connectivity and expansion slots including a PCIe x8 slot, an M.2 (M-key), a Mini PCIe, 2x USB 2.0, and an RJ45 serial console with LCM display for easy operation. Optional features include LAN bypass and the iBASE IDN100 IPMI 2.0 module.