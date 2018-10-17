Backplane Systems Technology introduces IBASE's new FWA8800 high performance 1U rackmount network appliance with AMD EPYC embedded 3000 Series and up to 16 GbE ports.

The world’s first network appliance based on the AMD EPYC embedded 3000 Series processors, the high-performance FWA8800 1U houses the IBASE MBN806 motherboard, which is powered by a 1.5GHz (max. boost 3.1GHz), eight-core EPYC embedded 3201 SoC, and supports up to 64GB UDIMM or 128GB RDIMM DDR memory with a frequency of 2667MHz in the ECC or non ECC version.

By integrating the FWA8800 with the AMD EPYC embedded 3000 Series, network vendors can benefit from a significant boost in processor performance, flexible system configuration, and reliable system operation. The FWA8800 is optimised for throughput performance and high-density deployments in applications such as network security, VPN/SDN/NFV/SD-WAN, and data management and analytics.

The highly scalable FWA8800 utilises the Intel I210-AT Ethernet controller and two NIC modules to accommodate two IBN cards for up to 16 Gigabit Ethernet ports. Customers may opt to have four NIC modules in the system for a maximum of 32 GbE ports. The available expansions and connectivity options come in the form of a PCIe(x8) slot for standard PCIe cards, 2x SATA III ports, 2x USB 2.0 ports, and an M.2 slot with PCIe(x4) and SATA signals. Alongside the Ethernet ports is an LCM with a 4-key keypad. Additionally, VGA output can be added through an optional IPMI module.

The FWA8800 network appliance is also optionally available with two hot-swappable 2.5" drive bays.

