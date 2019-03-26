iBASE's new 8th Gen Intel Xeon E/Core i7/i5/i3 ATX motherboard

I would like to enquire about Backplane Systems Technology

Backplane Systems Technology introduces the new MB995 from iBASE, an 8th generation Intel Xeon E/Core i7/i5/i3 ATX motherboard featuring Intel C246/Q370 PCH for high-end applications in automation, digital signage, kiosk, and medical imaging.

The MB995 ATX motherboard is based on the latest 8th Generation Intel Core processor family. With optimised processor and graphics performance, the board supports the C246 (MB995VF-C246) and the Q370 (MB995VF) chipsets.

The motherboard boasts improved I/O capabilities and various expansion slots including 1x PCIe (x16), 1x PCIe (x4), 1x PCIe (x1), and 3x PCI slots; M.2 (2280) to support NVMe drives with write speeds up to 3500MB/s - over 7 times that of SATA SSDs and M.2 (2230); CNVi architecture designed for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices; and onboard memory and network connectivity support with four DDR4 sockets to accommodate up to 64GB of system memory and dual Intel Gigabit Ethernet.

Advanced features include iAMT (11.6) for remote management and repair of systems, TPM (2.0) for improved systems integrity, vPro, and iBASE’s own iSMART technology to enable energy-efficient systems.

The MB995 is designed for high-end applications in the industrial automation, kiosk, digital signage, medical imaging, and gaming markets.