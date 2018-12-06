iBASE's FWA8708 enterprise 1U network appliance

I would like to enquire about Backplane Systems Technology

Backplane Systems Technology introduces iBASE's new FWA8708 rack-mountable network appliance for diverse applications including firewalls, VPN, UTM, load balancing and network security.

The FWA8708 is a 1U rack-mountable network appliance based on the 8th Generation Intel Xeon/Core processors to provide high scalability and performance for SMB and large enterprise environments.

The FWA8708 comes in two versions: FWA8708-C is powered by the Intel C246 chipset, and FWA8708-H, by the Intel H310 chipset.

The FWA8708-C has 4x DDR4-2666 modules to support up to 64GB of system memory, and onboard 6x Intel i210 and 2x i210S Ethernet controllers with 8x GbE ports and optional IBN cards (iBASE proprietary network interface card) to support up to 8 additional GbE ports.

The FWA8708-H fits up to 32GB of RAM and is equipped with 6x i211AT controllers and 6x Gigabit Ethernet ports. The standard configuration of this network appliance consists of 6x GbE ports and 2x SFP ports for hot-swappable input/output, featuring speeds of up to 1Gbps and long-distance transmission ranges.

The FWA8708 series network appliances are flexible and easily upgradable, allowing implementation of third-party software in SDN, SD-WAN, NFV, and VNF architecture and technologies.

Delivering rich connectivity and expansion, the FWA8708’s I/O offering includes 2x PCIe and a Mini PCIe slot for high density PCIe payloads, and an M.2 expansion slot to interface with SATA 3.0 and PCIe x4 bus for high data throughput. Other available connectors include 2x USB 3.0, VGA via headers, and an RJ45 serial console with LCM display for easy operation.

