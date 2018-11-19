iBASE Technology's OFP Series full-flat modular panel PCs

Backplane Systems Technology introduces iBASE Technology's new OFP Series full-flat open frame modular panel PCs, powered by Intel's 7th Generation of processors.

The OFP Series of open-frame panel PCs provides a flexible solution for seamless integration into kiosks, customised housings, and wall mounts. Designed compactly for space-critical environments, the platforms find use in banking, hospital, retail, and transportation applications.

The single-unit solution combines a fully flat touch screen display with an embedded computer to enable a slim and compact design for industrial and commercial applications. The iBASE OFP Series fanless panel computers are built with an easy-to-mount, open-frame modular design, and optional coloured frames. The systems come with IP65 front panel protection against dust and water, and are built with industrial-grade components to ensure stable fanless operation up to +50°C ambient.

The OFP Series is available in three models: the OFP-151-PC is a 15" panel PC powered by Intel's Pentium N4200 processor; the OFP-2100-PC has a screen size of 21" and is also powered by the Intel Pentium N4200 processor; and the OFP-2101-PC is a high-performance model powered by the Intel i-Core Series of processors, supporting a maximum 32GB of RAM.

Key features of the OFP Series of modular panel PCs include 4GB DDR4 on board, expandable depending on the model; rich set of I/O interfaces for IoT connectivity, and expansions consisting of 2x GbE, 10x USB 3.0, 4x USB 2.0, 1x COM, 1x mini PCI-E for half-size mSATA, and an M.2 B-key socket; 9V~36V DC wide-range power input; 2.5” SATA III storage; remote power button connector; 3-pin terminal block power connector; and OS support provided for the 64-bit version of Microsoft Windows 10 and Linux Kernel 4+.

For further information, please visit the Backplane Systems Technology website www.backplane.com.au or call (02) 9457 6400.