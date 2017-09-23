Backplane Systems Technology announces the release of iBase Technology's MB991 Micro ATX motherboards suitable for use in applications involving medical equipment, industrial control and automation, ATMs, kiosks and gaming machines.

Based on the Intel Q170 chipset to support the Intel Xeon E3 family, 7th and 6th Generation Intel Core, Intel Pentium and Celeron QC/DC processors manufactured on the 14nm format, the MB991 is built with the Intel Gen 9 HD Graphics, delivering significant improvements in video performance to offer stunning visuals and compelling 4K playback via the two HDMI (1.4) with LVDS ports onboard.

I/O and flexible expansion options in the MB991 Micro ATX motherboard include one PCIe x16, one PCIe x8, one PCIe x4, one Mini PCIe and one M.2 (M-key), as well as five SATA III, eight COM, six USB 3.0, and four USB 2.0. Four DDR4 DIMM slots can be populated up to 64GB of system memory. Moreover, the MB991 motherboard series supports dual Gigabit Ethernet, RAID, iAMT (11.6) and iSMART, iBase's green technology featuring power saving and intelligent scheduler to improve environmental performance.

For more information, please visit the Backplane Systems Technology website www.backplane.com.au or call (02) 9457 6400.