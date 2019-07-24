iBase Technology's EN50155 certified BYTEM-123-PC vehicle based HMI

Backplane Systems Technology announces the release of iBASE Technology's EN50155-certified BYTEM-123-PC in-vehicle HMI.

Based on the quad-core Intel Atom processor E3845 and EN50155 certified for railway applications, the BYTEM-123-PC combines high computing performance with low power consumption, silently operating at temperatures from -40°C to +75°C, and supporting input voltages including 24V (default) as well as 72V and 110V (options).

Key features of the BYTEM-123-PC in-vehicle HMIs include IP65 protection for front panel making it dustproof and providing the ability to wash down the screen; IP54 rating for the whole unit; movable and programmable membrane keypad; two-finger multi-touch screen enhancing functionality and performance by enabling users to have greater control of the user interface; and support for a range of I/O and expansion capabilities, including M12 connectors for power input and 10/100M Ethernet communication, two USB 3.0, one USB 2.0, Gigabit Ethernet controllers for system and software installation or maintenance.

The systems also support VESA mounting and feature an optional rack mounting kit to allow for different kinds of installations.