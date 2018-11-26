iBASE Technology's AGS-100 and AGS-102 compact fanless gateways

Backplane Systems Technology introduces iBASE Technology's new AGS-100 and AGS-102 Series of compact fanless gateways.

Designed to be truly compact gateway systems, the AGS-100 and AGS-102 measure only 160mm (w) x 110mm (D) x 44mm (H). The AGS Series is powered by Intel's Atom, Pentium, and Celeron series processors. The fanless gateways support Intel Atom E3950/ E3930, Pentium N4200 and Celeron N3350 Series processors. However, despite their compact dimensions, the AGS Series gateways are very powerful, as they can be equipped with up to an Intel Pentium N4200 CPU.

The AGS-100 and AGS-102 compact fanless gateways feature a generous selection of I/O, including 4x USB 3.0 ports, up to 4x COM ports, 1x display port and 1x DVI port. The AGS-102 has an additional 4-in and 4-out GPIO isolation function.

Key features of the AGS Series gateways include a wide operating temperature range from -40°C to +70°C and MIL-STD-810G shock rating making this ultra-compact and rugged design perfect for deployment in harsh conditions; support for new technologies such as M.2 solid state drives and M.2 networking tech; 3x M.2 sockets, 1x 2230 M.2 E-Key for WLAN/Bluetooth, 1x 3042 M.2 B-Key for WWAN or an SSD, and 1x 2242 M.2 B-Key for an mSATA SSD; over/ under/ reverse voltage protection; 9V~36V DC wide-range power input; and DIN-Rail mount and wall mount compatibility.

For further information, please visit the Backplane Systems Technology website www.backplane.com.au or call (02) 9457 6400.