IBASE Technology launches new SBCs with 7th Gen Intel Core U-series processor

Backplane Systems Technology announces the release of IBASE Technology’s latest single board computers featuring 7th Generation Intel Core U-series processors belonging to the ultra-low voltage family.

The new IB916 3.5-inch single board computers offer a choice of four models, all incorporating processors ranging from the Intel Celeron 3965U @2.2GHz to the Intel Core i7-7600U (2.8GHz/3.9GHz), and providing impressive processing and graphics performance, 9V~24V wide power support and scalability.

Emerging trends in embedded computing see a continued convergence of computing functions with richer interactive content, Ultra-High Definition video and cloud computing. The IB916 was developed in response to this need for increased performance, connectivity, compelling graphics and power efficiency features provided by 7th Gen Intel Core processors.

The IB916 single board computers are designed for a broad range of applications requiring unparalleled computing and graphics performance at lower power consumption, such as those found in factory automation, kiosk, communications, gaming and digital signage environments.

Key features of the IB916 SBCs include two DDR4 SO-DIMMs for up to 32GB of system memory, dual gigabit Ethernet, display interfaces with eDP, DisplayPort and HDMI, four serial ports, two SATA III, four USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0 ports, as well as digital I/O, IBASE owned iSMART power-saving technology, TPM (2.0) and a Mini PCI-E slot. The embedded board also comes with heatsink, heat spreader and cable kit options.

