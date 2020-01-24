iBase’s SP-63E desktop processor-based video wall signage player

Backplane Systems Technology introduces iBase’s SP-63E 9th/8th Gen Intel Core desktop processor-based video wall signage players.

The iBase Signature Pro SP-63E is a multi-port video wall signage player that implements Intel Arria 10 FPGA modules along with Intel vPro Core processors and Intel Media Accelerator Reference Software (MARS) technology. The integrated processor platform allows SP-63E to offer optimal performance and cost-optimised video wall solutions, driving up to 12 HDMI displays built with hardware EDID emulation, last frame capture and display status monitoring functions.

This rugged signage player capitalises on the Intel platform and software technology to expand the support to 12 multi-displays with speedy streaming performance and visual presentation. The platform can also integrate with Intel distribution of the OpenVINO toolkit allowing future expansion with analytics, using neural network inference and deep learning technology for advanced AI workload.

Perfect for displaying 8K/12K video wall or menu board contents, the SP-63E is equipped with the hardware EDID emulation feature that allows users to regularly check on-site status and solve any developing display and cable issues. The integrated FPGA modules, which are powered independently, capture and display the last video frame in the event of system malfunction. The system also has iBase’s unique iSMART energy-saving technology that enables power on/off scheduling and power resume functions.