Backplane Systems Technology introduces iBase’s SI-642-N 4K fanless digital signage players featuring 8th Gen Intel Core U-Series processors and an industrial-grade design. The fanless SI-642-N offers high performance and high reliability for 24/7 operation.

iBase’s SI-642-N is integrated with the iSMART intelligent energy-saving and Observer remote monitoring technologies for remote monitoring, power on/off scheduling, power recovery, and low-temperature boot functions. With Intel HD Graphics 620, the system can simultaneously support two independent displays (1x HDMI 2.0 & 1x Active DisplayPort 1.2) with 4K (4096 x 2160) @60Hz resolution as well as two independent audio outputs.

The SI-642-N houses the MBD642 motherboard featuring dual Gigabit LAN, 4x USB 3.1, dual channel DDR4 with up to 32GB support, and expansion slots including M.2 3042 B-Key for 4G/LTE, M.2 2280 M-Key for storage, and M.2 2240 E-Key to install optional capture cards. It also has the Intel vPro, TPM 2.0 and watchdog timer features to deliver increased productivity, remote manageability, and data security.

Featuring a slim and compact design, the SI-642-N digital signage players can be used in commercial establishments to increase brand awareness and customer engagement or deployed in transportation networks to provide real-time information and advertising relevant to travellers.