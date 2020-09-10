iBase’s SI-614-AI industrial computers with NVIDIA MXM graphics GPU modules

Backplane Systems Technology introduces iBase’s SI-614-AI 7th Gen Intel Core desktop processor-based industrial AI computers with NVIDIA MXM graphics GPU modules.

The SI-614-AI industrial AI computer supports expansion with NVIDIA MXM GeForce GTX 10 Series graphics cards (Type-B, up to 150W), leveraging the powerful parallel computing capabilities of NVIDIA GPUs to provide multiplexed and advanced image processing. It meets the needs of high-performance constrained-space applications and can solve harsh environmental application problems.

These industrial computers are designed for AIoT applications within the automation, retail and education sectors to empower establishments to connect and communicate with their customers and audience, reliably delivering high-quality live video and AI analytics content for use in a control room or other fields.

The standard SI-614-AI is powered by a 7th Gen Intel Core i5-7500 processor with an NVIDIA MXM NV1050 graphics card integrated with 4GB GDDR5 128-bit memory, 16GB DDR4 memory and a 128GB 2.5-inch SSD storage device.

With IBASE's SI-614-AI, users have the option to choose the type of NVIDIA GeForce GTX 10 Series graphics cards to enable flexible deployments based on their specific requirements, including the GTX 1080 8GD5x, GRX 1070 8GD5, GTX 1060 6GD5, GTX 1050TI-LN 4GD5, GTX 1050-LN 4GD5, and GT1030 2GD5.

The SI-614-AI has four DisplayPort video output connectors to support four independent displays – four displays with each supporting 4K @60Hz, or just one display with 8K@60 resolution. Another display option is to have four displays with 2x2 VW setting or just one single display with 8K super-high-definition image/video (based on GTX 1080 8GD5x). The SI-614-AI measures 256mm(W) x 160mm (D) x 69mm(H) and can be installed with the standard system bracket.

Key features also include iSMART for auto-scheduling and power resume; 2x DDR4 2133 SO-DIMM, dual channel, max 32GB; 1x HDMI 1.4 for console, 4x DP 1.3 output; 1x Mini PCI-E (Full-Size) for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G LTE or capture card options; 1x M.2 B Key (3042) for storage or 4G LTE options; 2x 2.5" SATA III SSD device; and compact and rugged design.