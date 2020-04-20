The SI-324-N is suitable for deployment in retail chains, shopping malls, airports, and banks to deliver compelling video content.

Backplane Systems Technology presents iBase’s SI-324-NAMD Ryzen digital signage players featuring four 4K HDMI outputs, and a compact and fanless design.

The SI-324-N drives four independent displays running 4K resolution with next-generation visual clarity. The Vega GPU architecture in the AMD Ryzen SoC design provides superior graphics and multimedia processing, and performance of up to 8 compute units.

The SI-324-N is suitable for deployment in retail chains, shopping malls, airports, and banks to deliver compelling video advertising and content.

The AMD Eyefinity utility allows simple setup – it is easy to configure a 1x2, 2x1, 1x3, 3x1, 1x4, 4x1 or 2x2 for menu board and video wall applications.

Measuring 215 (w) x 164 (d) x 45mm (h), the system comes with a bracket for wall mount installation, a cable-less design for easy maintenance, and product availability for up to 10 years.

The standard SI-324-N houses the MBD324 motherboard, 2x 4GB of DDR4 2400 memory, 128GB of M.2 storage, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, and an 84W power adaptor. Operating systems supported are Windows 10 IoT Enterprise and Linux Ubuntu.

Moreover, SI-324-N incorporates iBASE iCONTROL for power-on/off scheduling, automatic power recovery and low-temperature boot protection, as well as hardware EDID (Extended Display Identification Data) to prevent display issues caused by cable disconnection, unrecognised display or power interruption.