Backplane Systems Technology introduces iBase’s SI-323-N 3x 4K fanless digital signage players powered by AMD Ryzen Embedded R1000 SoC.

The new SI-323-N is a triple-HDMI digital signage player based on the AMD Ryzen Embedded R1000 SoC with AMD Radeon Vega 3 graphics that enables unparalleled graphics performance and optimal power efficiency. This fanless player is designed with hardware acceleration to support 4K @60Hz resolution for each independent display, while its compact form is suitable for space-constrained deployment.

It is also the latest iBase digital signage system built with the AMD Ryzen Embedded R1000 family that brings together the powerful performance of the pioneering ‘Zen’ CPU and ‘Vega’ GPU architectures. AMD’s Eyefinity technology helps eliminate the complexity of programming multi-screen signage for users to enable them to project different display configurations according to their needs.

The SI-323-N features energy-saving and remote monitoring technologies with iBase iCONTROL for power-on/off scheduling, automatic power recovery and low temperature boot protection as well as hardware EDID (Extended Display Identification Data) that prevents display problems caused by disconnection of cables, unrecognised displays or power interruption.

Key features also include a new built-in display monitoring function helping monitor display status from the field continuously; 8GB of DDR4 system memory, two Gigabit Ethernet and expansion interface such as Mini PCIe; M.2 E-Key for wireless functions and M.2 M-Key for storage; and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise and Linux Ubuntu operating systems.