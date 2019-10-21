Search
Home > iBase’s SI-323-N 3x 4K fanless digital signage players
Related Supplier News
SW-101-N IP68 waterproof signage player with Intel HD Graphics
SW-101-N IP68 waterproof signage ...
Backplane Systems Technology introduces the new SW-101-N IP68 waterproof signage player from iBASE, featuring Intel HD graphics.
iBASE's new SI-614 7th Gen Intel Core digital signage players
iBASE's new SI-614 7th Gen Intel ...
Backplane Systems Technology introduces iBASE's new SI-614 desktop processor-based digital signage player featuring Nvidia MXM or AMD Radeon graphics.
New SI-324 4K digital signage player with AMD Vega Graphics
New SI-324 4K digital signage player ...
Backplane Systems Technology releases the new iBASE SI-324 4K digital signage player with AMD Vega Graphics featuring up to 11 Vega CPU compute units.

iBase’s SI-323-N 3x 4K fanless digital signage players

By Backplane Systems Technology 21 October 2019
Supplier News
article image The new SI-323-N is a triple-HDMI digital signage player based on the AMD Ryzen Embedded R1000 SoC
logo
02 94576400

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Backplane Systems Technology introduces iBase’s SI-323-N 3x 4K fanless digital signage players powered by AMD Ryzen Embedded R1000 SoC.

The new SI-323-N is a triple-HDMI digital signage player based on the AMD Ryzen Embedded R1000 SoC with AMD Radeon Vega 3 graphics that enables unparalleled graphics performance and optimal power efficiency. This fanless player is designed with hardware acceleration to support 4K @60Hz resolution for each independent display, while its compact form is suitable for space-constrained deployment.

It is also the latest iBase digital signage system built with the AMD Ryzen Embedded R1000 family that brings together the powerful performance of the pioneering ‘Zen’ CPU and ‘Vega’ GPU architectures. AMD’s Eyefinity technology helps eliminate the complexity of programming multi-screen signage for users to enable them to project different display configurations according to their needs.

The SI-323-N features energy-saving and remote monitoring technologies with iBase iCONTROL for power-on/off scheduling, automatic power recovery and low temperature boot protection as well as hardware EDID (Extended Display Identification Data) that prevents display problems caused by disconnection of cables, unrecognised displays or power interruption.

Key features also include a new built-in display monitoring function helping monitor display status from the field continuously; 8GB of DDR4 system memory, two Gigabit Ethernet and expansion interface such as Mini PCIe; M.2 E-Key for wireless functions and M.2 M-Key for storage; and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise and Linux Ubuntu operating systems.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Digital Signage Digital Signage Systems