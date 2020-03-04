Backplane Systems Technology presents iBase’s RM-N8M SMARC 2.0 computer-on-modules using 64-bit NXP i.MX8M application processors with ARM technologies for industrial and transportation computing solutions.

RM-N8M Series scalable platforms power various embedded systems with flexible and expandable features for smart factory, imaging, machine vision, gateway, in-flight entertainment and rolling stock applications including passenger information, entertainment and communications systems.

The new RM-N8M SMARC Series targets lower power and small form factor systems, and measures only 82mm by 50mm. It’s highly flexible in terms of platform design and customisation for end-user applications, while reducing development time and accelerating time to market.

Equipped with 3GB soldered LPDDR4 and up to 64GB eMMC Flash memory, the RM-N8M Series has an extensive set of I/O support with 1x GbE, 2x USB 3.0/2.0, 2x MIPI CSI-2 video inputs, 2x PCI-E (x1) Gen2, 2x SPI/eSPI, 4x UART,4x I2C, 2x I2S, and 12x GPIO. Display connections are provided by a 1080p MIPI Display Serial Interface (DSI) and HDMI V2.0a with up to 4K resolution.

The ARM Cortex-A53 based RM-N8M modules ship with 15-year longevity support and have been pre-qualified with Yocto v2.5 and Android 9 operating systems. The commercial grade variant supports dual-/quad-core 1.5GHz processors and 0°C to +70°C operating temperature range while industrial grade counterparts run with dual-/quad-core 1.3GHz CPUs and at -40°C to +85°C extended temperature.

Also available is the RP-103-SMC, a 3.5-inch disk-size evaluation carrier board providing a broad range of interface and a 12V~24VDC input. The RM-N8M Series is compliant with SGeT standard SMARC V2.0.