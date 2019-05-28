iBASE’s new IP67 fanless box PCs for railway

I would like to enquire about Backplane Systems Technology

Backplane Systems Technology introduces a new range of IP67-rated fanless box PCs for outdoor applications.

iBASE's new MPT-3000RP is an EN50155/ EN45545-certified outdoor waterproof fanless box PC, ideal for railway applications and featuring an Intel Atom processor, IP67 rating, M12 connection, and WWAN redundancy. The ruggedised MPT-3000RP offers water and shock resistance necessary for outdoor applications and fully meets IIoV (Intelligent Internet of Vehicle) requirements.

Designed rugged and reliable, iBASE's new MPT-3000RP fanless box PCs feature robust M12 connectors for fail-safe connection and fault-free data transmission for the rolling stock operating environment.

Key features include a -40~70°C operating temperature; variety of power input options to meet railway standards and handle harsh deployment conditions, as well as industrial applications; powered by an Intel Atom E3845 processor with 4GB DDR3L-1333 on-board memory; built-in M12 connectors accommodating 2x GbE, 1x VGA, 3x COM, 1x power, 1x GPIO, and 1x CAN Bus; and rich set of connectivity choices including dual SIM sockets with WWAN redundancy, half-size Mini PCIe, full-size Mini PCIe, and three M.2 sockets for 2230, 3042, and 2280 modular card types.

The computer platform operates reliably with full vehicle battery power control, and employs interchangeable modular power supplies supporting 9V~36V DC/72V/110V. The unit is built with a GPS module and high computing performance to provide the most accurate position coordinates and data about vehicle surroundings while in motion.