iBase’s MT800M-P NVIDIA MXM compatible motherboard for AIoT

Backplane Systems Technology presents iBase’s MT800M-P, a new NVIDIA MXM compatible motherboard designed for AIoT applications.

The MT800M-P supports the latest 8th Generation Intel Core processor family, enabling customers to benefit from optimised processing and graphics performance as well as enhance I/O capability.

To meet the increasing demand for AI-enabled inference platforms, MT800M-P features an MXM socket for NVIDIA’s graphics cards (up to 190w) with GPU acceleration to harness its cutting-edge performance and responsiveness to power currently prevalent AI services such as Speech Recognition, Image Analysis, Visual Search and Media Processing.

Combined with the latest MXM 3.0/3.1 GPU modules, the MT800M-P leverages the advantages of the NVIDIA’s GPU technology to deliver parallel processing performance with unmatched power efficiency. The MT800M-P is suitable for artificial intelligence applications in the retail, banking and transportation industries.

In addition to four display interfaces and 32GB system memory support, MT800M-P offers rich network connectivity with four Gigabit Ethernet and high speed I/O peripheral expandability through six USB 3.1, two USB 2.0, two SATA III, and six serial ports. Expansion is provided by a fast PCIe x16, a Mini PCIe and an M.2 (M-key) slot. The board measures 270mm by 220mm and has 24V power input. It runs on both Windows 10 and Linux Ubuntu operating systems.