iBase’s MRD-286 bar-type panel PCs for passenger information displays

Backplane Systems Technology introduces iBase’s MRD-286, a new all-in-one bar-type panel PC designed for use in passenger information system applications.

The MRD-286 integrates an Intel Pentium processor N4200 or an Intel Atomx7-E3950 processor, powered by a 24VDC or 110VDC power input. Featuring an ultra-wide TFT active matrix LCD screen, the system can ideally serve as a signage display delivering advertising messages and providing passengers with current information on arrival and departure times at targeted areas in airports, or train and bus stations.

Compliant with EN50155 standards, the MRD-286 bar-type panel PCs can be readily deployed in various rolling stock applications where rigorous shock and vibration requirements need to be met.

Key features include a sunlight readable panel providing enhanced graphical performance (1920 x 540) and a wide viewing angle of 178° ensuring excellent visibility from any direction; IP-65 rated front panel; anti-scattering front side glass; up to 8GB of system memory and 64GB SSD storage; useful I/O interfaces including an M12 GbE connector, an RS-232/422/485 port and two USB 2.0 ports; auto-dimming function; and Windows 10 and Linux OS support.

The MRD-286 bar-type panel PC measures 780mm x 278mm x 77mm, and comes in a selection of four models with different CPU and power supply configurations.