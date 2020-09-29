iBase’s MI996 Mini-ITX boards with 9th Gen Intel CPU

Backplane Systems Technology introduces iBase’s MI996 Mini-ITX boards featuring 9th Gen Intel CPUs for performance-intensive applications.

Powered by the latest 9th Gen Intel Xeon E and Core processors, the new MI996 Mini-ITX motherboards are designed for versatile use across medical, industrial automation, and kiosk applications. The board supports an integrated GPU and PCI-E x16 for a discrete graphics card to run simultaneous displays in four video outputs: eDP, HDMI (2.0a), Display Port, and DVI-D.

The compact MI996 is suitable for space-constrained applications and packs powerful functionality into a compact Mini-ITX form factor (170mm x 170mm). Enhanced I/O connectivity and expansion comprises six USB 3.1, four USB 2.0, four serial ports, four 4x SATA III, a Mini PCI-E, as well as two M.2 slots for NVMe storage and CNVi Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connections. It features two Gigabit LAN and up to 32GB of DDR4-2666 SO-DIMM memory (ECC and non-ECC) for high-performance computing.

Two models of the MI996 are available with the Intel CM246, QM370 and HM370 chipsets to support a range of Intel processors. Other advanced features include a watchdog timer, digital I/O, iAMT (11.6) remote management, TPM (2.0) security, iSMART (3.8) green technology, and vPRO (MI996VF series).

By consolidating superior performance, versatility, and scalability, the MI996 enables system integrators to deliver a highly optimised embedded solution to their customers.