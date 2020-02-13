Backplane Systems Technology presents iBase’s MBD301 high performance Mini-ITX motherboards powered by AMD Ryzen 3000 Series processors.

The MBD301 Mini-ITX motherboard is based on the AMD X470 chipset supporting AMD Ryzen desktop processors for AM4 socket and up to 64GB of DDR4-2400 memory. MBD301 provides superior processing and graphic performance.

Combined with the new dynamic AMD Ryzen 3000 Series processors featuring clock speeds of up to 3.8GHz and improved multi-core performance compared to its predecessor, the robust MBD301 is suitable for mid-range to high-performance embedded applications in the fields of industrial control automation, transportation, gaming and digital signage.

Bundled with IBASE’s own iCONTROL intelligent energy-saving green technology and the Observer remote monitoring technology, it enables power efficiency through automatic power scheduling, power failure detection, restoration from system crash, as well as system boot in under low ambient conditions to ensure reliability and longevity even in the most demanding environments.

The MBD301 X470 Mini-ITX motherboard is designed with high-speed I/O connectivity including 1 x DP (1.2) for 2nd Gen AMD APUs, 1 x GbE, 1 x PCIe x16 (or 2 x PCIe x8) with an optional riser card, 3 x SATAIII, 4 x COM, 1 x M.2 E key, 1 x full-size mPCIe, 1 x SIM and a 12V DC input. Among the rear I/O connectors available are six USB 3.1 Gen1 Ports that have a 10Gbps transfer speed – double that of USB 3.0 standards. The board supports both Windows 10 and Linux Ubuntu operating systems.