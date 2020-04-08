iBase’s MAF800 Intel-based industrial grade AI computers

Backplane Systems Technology presents iBase’s MAF800 Intel-based industrial-grade AI computer series designed to support high performance GPU cards. The new AI computers are suitable for use in machine vision and factory automation facilities to automate shop floor processes and defect inspection, based on deep learning with Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) or Vision-Guided Robotics (VGR).

The MAF800 base model has a compact and fanless design with a high performance 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8700 processor and extensive connectivity with 3x GigE LAN ports and 6x USB 3.0 ports for easy integration in multi-camera machine vision applications including locating and aligning parts for assembly with greater speed and accuracy than manual positioning.

Three other configurations of the modular MAF800 series include MAF800-E, MAF800-2E and MAF800-L2E, which are built with a SUMIT module that comprises four PoE ports and a serial port module. The MAF800-2E and MAF800-L2E, however, offer an additional I/O expansion compartment with a PCIe slot for I/O control cards, a PCIe (x16) slot to fit a graphics card for extra computing power needed to perform AI tasks in real time, and an M.2/mPCIe slot for M.2 AI, Wi-Fi and Profibus cards.

The MAF800 features a 9V~36V wide-range DC input, as well as a 12V DC input that can be used to power a graphics card or a PoE module.

The MAF800 series has an operating temperature range from -10°C up to 50°C and features 2x SATA 3.0, a DVI-D and a VGA display interface, and 16GB DDR4 system memory. It runs on both Windows 10 and Linux Ubuntu operating systems.