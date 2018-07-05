iBASE’s IOPS-602 OPS slot-in digital signage player

I would like to enquire about Backplane Systems Technology

Backplane Systems Technology introduces iBASE’s IOPS-602 OPS, a new range of slot-in digital signage players built on the benefits and functionality of Intel’s Open Pluggable Specification (OPS). The OPS standard provides cable-less and cost-effective deployment for more effective management and maintenance of media players.

iBASE Technology Inc. is a world-leading manufacturer of digital signage players and industrial-grade embedded boards and systems.

Key features of the new IOPS-602 OPS slot-in digital signage players include 7th Gen Intel Core QC/DC processors, running both Windows 10 and Linux Ubuntu operating systems; processor-integrated, high-definition graphics used for crisp content playback with up to 4K resolution; four USB 3.0, one Gigabit LAN, and an M.2 (KEY E) for optional WiFi/Bluetooth expansion cards to meet customer requirements; Intel AMT for remote system control, monitoring and troubleshooting; and support for up to 32GB of DDR4 SO-DIMM.

iBASE offers a comprehensive line of digital signage players with solutions from entry-level, low power systems for one or dual FHD displays, to high-end systems that feature advanced configurations for 4K/8K/12K multi-screen video walls, hardware/software EDID emulation and wireless communications expansion options.

