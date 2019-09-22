I would like to enquire about Backplane Systems Technology

Backplane Systems Technology presents iBase’s IBR210 low-power multimedia IoT 3.5” single board computers featuring NXP ARM Cortex-A53 i.MX 8M dual/quad 1.5GHz processor.

The IBR210 3.5-inch single board computer features NXP’s dual or quad core ARM Cortex-A53 i.MX 8 processors in 1.3GHz and 1.5GHz CPU frequencies. The i.MX 8 application processors are built with advance media processing, allowing the IBR210 to deliver 4K HDMI content with HDR and run a dual-channel FHD LVDS display.

iBase’s new SBC provides industry-leading multimedia processing for a wide range of IoT applications with flexible memory options and high-speed interfaces. Measuring 102 x 147mm, the SBC features soldered 3GB LPDDR4 system memory onboard, 8GB to 64GB eMMC flash memory, and rich I/O connectivity including one GbE RJ45, two USB 3.0, one USB OTG, one HDMI, one serial port and one SD socket.

The board also supports two USB 3.0 ports from internal headers, M.2 Key-E and mPCIe expansion, power input of 12V~24VDC via a DC-in jack, and a wide -40°C~85°C operating temperature range.

iBase provides Board Support Package (BSP) for Android 9 and Yocto Linux v2.5 operating systems to help customers quickly build their Android and Linux solutions.

IBR210 single board computers are used for multiple signage displays at airports, train and bus stations, and shopping malls as well as in HMI passenger information applications.