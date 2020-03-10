Backplane Systems Technology presents iBase’s IB995 based PICMG 1.3 full size CPU cards.

The IB995 PICMG 1.3 full size CPU card is a slot-card server designed for the 8th Gen and 9th Gen (codenamed ‘Coffee Lake Refresh’) of Intel’s core processors with support for up to 8 cores and CNVi architecture for wireless connectivity devices. The new CPU card delivers cutting-edge performance with intelligent security and hardware monitoring features for real-time applications in process control, surveillance or imaging in the field of automation, transportation, medical technology and digital surveillance markets.

This full size CPU card is currently available in 3 models, integrated with different chipsets - C246 (IB995AF-C246), Q370 (IB995AF) and H310 (IB995EF) - all of which feature an M.2 storage interface with NVMe (Non-Volatile Memory Express) that enables rapid storage with write speeds of up to 3500MB/s (7 times over SATA SSDs), and up to 32 GB of DDR4-2166/2400 memory.

Additionally, the board offers advanced TPM 2.0 to provide a high level of hardware-based security that carries out cryptographic operations for access control and authentication and prevent phishing attacks. With Intel AMT 11.6, remote maintenance of operating systems and hardware enables IT managers to protect networked computers to improve service quality and reduce service operation costs.

The IB995 provides a wide range of interface and expansion flexibility. These include DVI-D, DVI-I and 24-bit dual channel video outputs, and three USB 2.0, five USB 3.0, five SATA III with RAID, four serial ports and two M.2 sockets (M/E key). It also comes with two Gigabit Ethernet, a PCIe x16 (from Backplane), and four PCIe x1 expansion slots (configurable as one PCIe x4). The number of USB 3.0 and SATA varies, depending on the IB995 series.