iBase’s IB919 3.5-inch single board computers

Backplane Systems Technology presents iBase’s IB919 3.5-inch single board computer based on 8th Generation Intel Core i7/i5/i3 and Celeron 4000 processors (codenamed Whiskey Lake-U) built on a further refined 14nm++ manufacturing process.

The IB919 3.5-inch SBC is equipped with USB Type-C, 9V~24V wide-range DC input and optimised Thermal Design Power (TDP) of 15W that allows designers to configure systems with performance and low-power requirements.

The IB919 comes in two series, the IB919AF (Core i7-8665UE, i5-8365UE) and IB919EF (i3-8145UE, Celeron 4305UE), both of which feature up to 32GB DDR4-2400 memory in dual channel and dual Intel Gigabit Ethernet. The board drives up to three independent displays with two DisplayPort (DP & Type-C) and eDP or 24-bit dual-channel LVDS interface.

Peripheral and external connections are made with a wide selection of interfaces via two M.2 slots (M2280 & E2230) for NVMe drives and CNVi wireless connectivity, four COM, two SATA III, four USB 3.1 Gen2 (10Gb/s), two USB 2.0 and a USB Type-C connector.

The IB919 provides Remote System Management with iAMT (11.6), enhanced systems security using a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) chip and extended operating temperature range of 0°C to 60°C with optional thermal solutions and cable kits. It runs on both Windows 10 and Linux Ubuntu operating systems.