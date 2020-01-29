iBase’s IB918 compact AMD Ryzen SBC driving 4 independent 4K displays

Backplane Systems Technology introduces iBase’s IB918 AMD Ryzen 3.5-inch disk-size SBCs based on the AMD Ryzen embedded V1000/R1000 SoC.

The IB918 allows system designers to create feature-rich systems targeting panel PC, kiosk, POS, medical display and industrial applications.

Generating stunning 4K ultra high-definition resolution for sharper images provided by the integrated Vega GPU, the IB918 can drive up to four independent displays via two HDMI (2.0a), a 24-bit dual channel LVDS and an eDP graphics output.

Key features include two SO-DIMM sockets supporting fast data transfers with up to 32GB DDR4-2400 memory and ECC for data integrity; flexible I/O connectivity and expansion ports including one USB 2.0, four USB 3.1, one SATA III, four COM, a 12V~24V DC input and two M.2 sockets (M/E Key); and compact IB918 board with low power consumption AMD Ryzen APUs - the 64-bit quad-core V1605B (IB918F-1605) and the dual-core V1202B (IB918F-1202), R1606G (IB918F-1606G) and R1505G (IB918F-1505G).

The models are equipped with an advanced TPM 2.0 chip, a high level of hardware-based security that enables cryptographic operations for access control and authentication to prevent phishing attacks and authorisation value guesses on devices.

Measuring 102 x 147mm, the SBC provides an optimal fan and heat sink cooling solution, and supports an operating temperature range of 0°C to 60°C. The board supports both Windows 10 and Linux Ubuntu operating systems.