iBase’s EC-7100 7th Gen Intel Core desktop processor-based embedded computers

The embedded computer meets the demand for edge computing solutions with optimal performance and low latency

Backplane Systems Technology presents iBase’s EC-7100, a 7th Gen Intel Core desktop processor-based embedded computer with NVIDIA MXM graphics card and four video outputs.

The EC-7100 is built with the high-performance NVIDIA GTX 1080 graphics card equipped with 2560 CUDA cores, 8GB GDDR5X memory and up to 9 TFLOPS capability. The EC-7100 platform combines the computing power of NVIDIA's MXM GPU hardware accelerator and the 7th Generation Intel Core processor family to leverage streaming data for artificial intelligence-driven applications in the transportation, automation and retail industries.

These embedded computers meet the demand for edge computing solutions with optimal performance and low latency to bring faster data processing and real time analytics to the user. The system delivers high-throughput inference for computing vision applications such as image recognition, object detection, and classification.

Measuring 340 x 170 x 79mm, the EC-7100 is suited for most indoor installations. The standard model comes installed with an Intel Core i7-7700 3.0GHz processor, 16GB DDR4 system memory expandable to 32GB, and two 128GB SATA-III SSD storage. A total of five graphics ports are available, including one HDMI for the console and four DisplayPort interfaces. Expansion is provided by an M.2 B-key socket, a full-size mPCIe and a SIM card slot.

The EC-7100 embedded computer also supports Ubuntu and Windows 10 operating systems, as well as a maximum of three Gigabit Ethernet ports.