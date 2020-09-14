Backplane Systems Technology introduces iBase’s EC-3200 NVIDIA Jetson TX2 AI computing platform for AIoT applications.

The EC-3200 AI computing platform is based on the cutting-edge, power-efficient, and high-performance NVIDIA Jetson Tegra X2 (TX2) processor. The NVIDIA Jetson TX2 pairs a dual-core Denver 2 alongside a quad-core ARM Cortex-A57 processor and provides 256 CUDA cores on the NVIDIA’s advanced Pascal GPU architecture with up to 1.33 TFLOPS, delivering exceptional AI performance.

Designed to operate under an extended temperature range from -20°C to +60°C, the fanless EC-3200 leverages the integrated GPU computing power of the Jetson TX2 platform in building edge inference servers to analyse and better manage real-time traffic flow in smart cities or to optimise the efficiency of operational processes in intelligent factories.

Measuring 127mm (W) x 137mm (D) x 46mm (H), the EC-3200 comes with 8GB LPDDR4 memory and 32GB eMMC storage on board. To connect to essential peripherals, front I/O interfaces provide a GbE, HDMI (1.4), two USB 3.0, and two USB 2.0 ports, while a DB9 connector (for RS232 or CAN bus), a Micro USB slot, as well as an external 10-pin GPIO port are located on the right side.

The two M.2 expansion slots are designed to support optional SSD storage (M2280) and WAN module (E3042). The system is equipped with a total of four external antenna ports to enhance throughput and connection reliability in outdoor environments. The OS is based on a custom made Ubuntu 16.04 with Jetpack 3.2.1 and L4T 28.2. The EC-3200 offers wall-mounting and DIN Rail mounting options.